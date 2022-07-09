AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

