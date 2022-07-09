Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

AR opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock worth $35,404,600 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 96.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,073 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

