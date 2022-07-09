API3 Price Up 14% This Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. API3 has a total market cap of $74.30 million and $11.65 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00009281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,354,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

