Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APOG stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $853.82 million, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.