Arcblock Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.85 million and $3.22 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,592.18 or 1.00000246 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.