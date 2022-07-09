ArGoApp (ARGO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00570501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033558 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

