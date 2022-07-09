Argon (ARGON) One Day Volume Tops $51,898.00

Argon (ARGON) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Argon has a total market cap of $153,229.58 and approximately $51,898.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00558050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 85,267,934 coins and its circulating supply is 79,423,722 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

