Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 5.4%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 516,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 905,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.