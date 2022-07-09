Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 5.4%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 516,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 905,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

