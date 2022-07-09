Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target Lowered to €4.10 at Barclays

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €4.50 ($4.69) to €4.10 ($4.27) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aroundtown from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.21) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AANNF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.