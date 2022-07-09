Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 127 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

