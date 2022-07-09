Arrow Financial Corp Buys 18,212 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

