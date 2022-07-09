Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

