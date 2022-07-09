Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pariax LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14.8% during the first quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 86.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

