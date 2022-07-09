Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 2,511 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

