Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 29,874 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 68,927 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 361,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of IBDU opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

