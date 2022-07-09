Arrow Financial Corp Sells 168 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
