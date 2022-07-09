Arweave Price Tops $11.86 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.86 or 0.00054635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $395.96 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.