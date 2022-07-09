Arweave Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $395.96 million and $22.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $11.86 or 0.00054635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

