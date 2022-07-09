Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.96

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $14.88. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 125,332 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Asahi Kasei in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

