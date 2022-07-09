Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.00. Aspen Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 17,475 shares.
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10.
About Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
