Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,850

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($19.94) to GBX 2,300 ($27.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.67 ($26.18).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,590.50 ($19.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,590.50. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,198.02 ($26.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,630.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,241.73). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($41,559.70).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

