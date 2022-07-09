Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.22. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 893,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). Sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astria Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Astria Therapeutics worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

