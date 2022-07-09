Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.95

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.95 and traded as low as $39.06. Atlanticus shares last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 25,217 shares traded.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.12). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

