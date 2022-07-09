Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

