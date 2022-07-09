Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after acquiring an additional 111,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.