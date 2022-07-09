Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 112,158 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,158 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.