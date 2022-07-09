Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 196 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 32,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.68 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29.

