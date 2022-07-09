Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 29,013 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

