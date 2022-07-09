Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 9,376 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.85 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

