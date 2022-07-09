Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.50 and traded as low as C$11.49. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 39,588 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective (down from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 99.21, a current ratio of 99.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0291128 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

