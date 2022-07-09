Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $217.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day moving average of $218.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

