Autonio Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $393,319.13 and $539.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00566240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars.

