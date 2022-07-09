Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.40.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.15. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

