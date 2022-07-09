Axe Trading Up 61.7% This Week (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $91,334.06 and $75.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00240015 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.