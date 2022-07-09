Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 436,453 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

