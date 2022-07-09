Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.30

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$140.30 and traded as low as C$124.96. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$126.32, with a volume of 1,545,029 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$130.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.25.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4900006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

