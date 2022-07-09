Bank of Stockton Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.88. 854,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,346. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.48 and its 200-day moving average is $246.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.