Bank of Stockton Buys 7,845 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.7% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.68. 3,757,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.