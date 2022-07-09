Bank of Stockton Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.04. The company had a trading volume of 291,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,445. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

