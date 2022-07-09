Bank of Stockton Has $524,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. 83,405,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,193,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.