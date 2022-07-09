Bank of Stockton Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Stockton raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,306. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

