Bank of Stockton Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

TMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $553.71. 752,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,752. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

