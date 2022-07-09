Bank of Stockton Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.87. 1,186,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

