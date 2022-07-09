Barclays Cuts Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Price Target to GBX 272

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grainger from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of GRGTF stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. Grainger has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $4.79.
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
