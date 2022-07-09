Barclays Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $281.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $272.00 to $281.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.45 and a 200 day moving average of $237.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock worth $4,630,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.