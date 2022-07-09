Barclays Lowers Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Price Target to GBX 140

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Primary Health Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of PHPRF opened at 1.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.83. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of 1.79 and a 12 month high of 2.10.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
