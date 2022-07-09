Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.18

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $12.87. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 76,591 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 191,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 249,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

