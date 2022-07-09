Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.18

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $12.87. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 76,591 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
