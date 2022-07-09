Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 923 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

BATS:IYT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,686 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average of $248.01.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

