Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $357.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

