Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,424. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.238 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

